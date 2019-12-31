Head to Head Survey: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 17.69% 12.70% 1.69% HMN Financial 22.44% 10.23% 1.22%

This table compares Meta Financial Group and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 2.45 $97.00 million $2.66 13.42 HMN Financial $38.10 million 2.67 $8.24 million N/A N/A

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Meta Financial Group and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats HMN Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

