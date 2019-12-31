Head-To-Head Analysis: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) vs. AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AdaptHealth and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.54%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 131.25 AgroFresh Solutions $178.79 million 0.72 -$30.06 million ($0.56) -4.54

AdaptHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% AgroFresh Solutions -20.80% -8.99% -3.61%

Volatility and Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.