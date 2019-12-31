Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2426 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

