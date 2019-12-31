Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Trading 1.4% Higher

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40, approximately 104 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37.

Harford Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HFBK)

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

