Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.15

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $20.34. Griffon shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 62,180 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $3,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 182,743 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1,753.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,888,000 after buying an additional 169,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 25.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

