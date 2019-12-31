Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.
Shares of GEF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.62. 124,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Greif has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $50.37.
In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
