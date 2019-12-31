Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of GEF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.62. 124,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Greif has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

