Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.67

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $11.36. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 26,788 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

In related news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 32,625 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $345,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,905 shares of company stock valued at $359,777 in the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

