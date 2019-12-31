Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report $213.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.90 million and the highest is $213.93 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $177.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $779.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $779.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $858.41 million, with estimates ranging from $856.81 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 552,523 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 61.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,366,000 after acquiring an additional 327,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.