Graft Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,116.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Graft has a total market cap of $258,785.00 and approximately $13,116.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00634859 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

