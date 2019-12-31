Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

