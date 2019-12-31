GoByte Market Capitalization Achieves $165,691.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. GoByte has a market cap of $165,691.00 and $6,883.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last week, GoByte has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,604,815 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

