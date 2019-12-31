GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 71.6% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $434,734.00 and $3,396.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 71.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,277.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01818325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.02894971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00586607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00629048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064233 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00388186 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,752,353 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.