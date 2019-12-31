Global X SuperDividend ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1222 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:SDIV traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $19.23.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.