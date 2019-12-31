Global Currency Reserve Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $8,771.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022510 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,790,944 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

