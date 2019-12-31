GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 2,059,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,056. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $47.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 531,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

