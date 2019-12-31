Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.34. Gevo shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 6,608 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.45.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 119.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

