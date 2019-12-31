GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $601,627.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00588519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086197 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009867 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

