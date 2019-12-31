Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) were up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 392,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 148,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 244.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

