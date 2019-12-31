Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 553,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

