Gary J. Wojtaszek Sells 13,361 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CONE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.42. 25,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

