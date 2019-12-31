Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.12

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.12 and traded as high as $36.96. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 60,945 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter worth $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 30.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 41.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter.
About Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI)
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
