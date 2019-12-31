Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.12

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.12 and traded as high as $36.96. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 60,945 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter worth $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 30.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 41.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

