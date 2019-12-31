Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €39.95 ($46.45) and last traded at €39.95 ($46.45), approximately 12,693 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €39.70 ($46.16).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.09 ($43.13).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.82.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

