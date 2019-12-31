Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Franklin Wireless stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. Franklin Wireless has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $2.89.
Franklin Wireless Company Profile
Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.