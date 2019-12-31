Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Franklin Wireless stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. Franklin Wireless has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

