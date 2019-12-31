Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

FSB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.21. 63,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,623. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSB. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Financial Network (FSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.