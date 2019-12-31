Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock Price Down 9.6% Following Insider Selling

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.23 and last traded at $39.37, approximately 638,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 337,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

Specifically, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,650 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTSV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 151.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 48.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 123,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at $552,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

