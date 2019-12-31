Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.74

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.74 and traded as high as $95.04. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares last traded at $94.39, with a volume of 170,173 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

