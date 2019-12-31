Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.74

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.74 and traded as high as $95.04. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares last traded at $94.39, with a volume of 170,173 shares trading hands.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.
