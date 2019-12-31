Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Shares of FLXN stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
