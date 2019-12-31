Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

