Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Raised to $25.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of $799.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.41. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

