Flash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $150.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flash has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.01329182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.