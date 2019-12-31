FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ FSV opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90. FirstService has a 1 year low of $65.55 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 288.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 105.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FirstService by 58.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of FirstService by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.