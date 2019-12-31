First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $192.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.30 million to $754.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $803.63 million, with estimates ranging from $790.30 million to $811.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.12. 287,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,469. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 597,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 93,060 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

