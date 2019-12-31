First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.51 on Friday. First Busey has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after acquiring an additional 419,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,228,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 28.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,092,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 241,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 415.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

