Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.50 ($77.33).

Fielmann stock opened at €72.00 ($83.72) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.98. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

