Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,921,000 after acquiring an additional 113,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,401,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,869,000 after buying an additional 638,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,484,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $128.46. 296,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

