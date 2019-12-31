Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $38,627.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.16 or 0.06050798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036919 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

