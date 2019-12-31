Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.44.

FB stock opened at $204.41 on Friday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $208.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,083,646 shares of company stock valued at $388,895,738. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Facebook by 231.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

