F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.77. F.N.B. shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 45,906 shares trading hands.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 1,132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after buying an additional 209,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

