Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:EYEG traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 646,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

