Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.85

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.85 and traded as high as $69.48. Exponent shares last traded at $68.87, with a volume of 8,882 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 4,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $257,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,750.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,411 shares of company stock worth $5,799,835. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 15.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

