Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Cap of $477,564.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Expanse has a total market cap of $477,564.00 and $1,589.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,197,785 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,448 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.