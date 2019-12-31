EXMR Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000567 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

