Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Tops $19,830.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $19,830.00 and approximately $10,404.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.06074554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,724,664 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

