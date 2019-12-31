Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ESS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,620. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.59 and its 200-day moving average is $312.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

