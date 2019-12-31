ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.