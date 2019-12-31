Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Gap Down to $61.68

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.24, but opened at $61.68. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 14,629,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.1993 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,321,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.