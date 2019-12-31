Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $9.94. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 805,281 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.04.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$227.42 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

