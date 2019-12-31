Elastos Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00019661 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg, BCEX and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $24.18 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.01353843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120961 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,272,495 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,968 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.