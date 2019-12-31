Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.98, approximately 68,077 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 189,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.80.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:EOG)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.