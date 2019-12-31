Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECHO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of ECHO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 269,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,799. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $573.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

