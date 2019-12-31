Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 864,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 760,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 114,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 429.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 68,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

